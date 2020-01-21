Built Technologies acquires lienwaivers.io

Built Technologies, a provider of construction finance software, has acquired lienwaivers.io, a developer of lien waiver management and payment technology for commercial and residential construction.

With the acquisition of lienwaivers.io, Built plans to continue to expand its software and services for the construction finance industry. Built will create a new division, Built for Contractors, led by lienwaivers.io CEO Geoff Arnold. The division will focus on developing technology to help commercial real estate owners, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies and lenders manage the construction payment process. The lienwaivers.io platform will be the initial product focus of the division under a new name, "Lienwaivers powered by Built."

“Six years ago, we set out with one goal in mind — to change the way the world gets built,” said Built Technologies CEO Chase Gilbert in a statement. “Today, I am incredibly proud of the strides Built has taken toward achieving that goal. To date, more than 100 of the nation’s leading construction lenders have utilized Built to efficiently and effectively manage over $34 billion in construction loans.”

Headquartered in Nashville, Built is used by more than 100 construction lenders and thousands of contractors.

“Since we launched lienwaivers.io in 2015, we’ve been laser focused on increasing efficiencies and trust in the construction payment process,” said ienwaivers.io CEO Geoff Arnold in a statement. “Joining Built will allow us to link two areas of the construction finance process that have never been linked before and accelerate innovation and growth.”