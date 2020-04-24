CalCPA announces 2020 'Women to Watch'

The California Society of CPAs announced the recipients of its 2020 Women to Watch Awards, honoring six female leaders in the accounting and finance profession across the state. The announcement was made during CalCPA’s Women’s Leadership Forum live webcast.

The annual award recognizes exceptional female professionals for factors such as leadership, public service, advocacy, mentoring and contributions to the accounting and finance profession. Awards include three categories: Emerging Leader, Experienced Leader and Trailblazer.

"This year’s CalCPA Women to Watch Awards are being announced during one of our nation’s most defining moments when the profession, business community and broader society will be turning to leaders to help guide them out of this crisis to a place of economic and social recovery,” said CalCPA CEO Anthony Pugliese in a statement. “The success and achievements of these accounting and finance leaders serve as strong examples and a call-to-action to motivate other leaders to make a difference in this time of need.”

CalCPA's 2020 Women to Watch Award recipients include:

Emerging Leader Award



Stephanie Banuelos, manager, Grimbleby Coleman CPAs (Modesto)

Tiffany Mosely, attorney, international tax, RSM (Los Angeles)

Experienced Leader Award



Erin Roche, team leader, Elliott CPA Group (Santa Rosa)

Kim Ondreck Carim, chief operating and financial officer, Oakland Museum of California (Oakland)

Marsha Laine Dungog, director, Andersen Tax Law (San Francisco)

Trailblazer Award

Samantha Ettus, founder and CEO, Park Place Payments (Los Angeles)

For more information, head to CalCPA's site here.