CalCPA announces partnership with MindBridge

The California Society of CPAs has announced a strategic relationship with Canadian company MindBridge to educate its members on AI and data analytics, as well as introducing MindBridge’s software solutions to CalCPA members across the state.

MindBridge has more than 300 customers across 14 countries. Its technology helps accountants analyze financial records with AI, machine learning and visualization techniques.

"CalCPA is committed to ensuring the accounting profession evolves to meet the demands of businesses now and into the future," said CalCPA president and CEO Anthony Pugliese in a statement. "MindBridge empowers our members to focus more on analysis and guiding clients amidst an increasingly specialized and complex marketplace."

“MindBridge’s collaboration with CalCPA will advance their members' AI journey in analyzing financial data, which will ultimately benefit their members’ clients,” said MindBridge CEO Eli Fathi in a statement. “Organizations around the world today trust MindBridge to identify risk and extract insights from their financial data. We look forward to advancing our relationship with CalCPA and serving the needs to the accounting, audit and finance community in California.”

For more on CalCPA, head to their site here.