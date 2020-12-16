Calvetti Ferguson to expand in Dallas-Ft. Worth

Texas firm Calvetti Ferguson LLC announced its plans to acquire Mark M. Jones & Associates RLLP.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected to raise Calvetti Ferguson’s headcount to more than 140 in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

"This acquisition is ideal because we will be able to increase our presence in Fort Worth as well as welcome two partners and four staff members to our team," said Calvetti Ferguson managing partner Jason Ferguson, in a statement. "Together we will work to add value to clients, develop our people, and positively impact our communities."

Founded in 2003, specializes in providing tax planning and compliance, assurance and accounting services to a range individual clients, including private businesses and high-net-worth individuals, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We chose Calvetti Ferguson because their culture is a perfect match for our clients and staff. They started their firm the same year as MMJ and share our values," said MMJ managing partner Mark Jones, in a statement. "Our clients will benefit from expanded services and capacity, and our team members will enjoy opportunities for growth and development."

"Reading about the culture and accolades Calvetti Ferguson has been awarded truly confirmed we are joining the right team," said MMJ tax partner Norm Robbins, in a statement. "Calvetti Ferguson has been steadily growing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the past several years, and yet still has a close-knit team and strategic focus on their clients that we have always prided ourselves on."