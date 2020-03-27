CIMA exams to allow first-ever remote testing during coronavirus crisis

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants said Friday that starting May 2020, CIMA students will be able to take their exams remotely — a first — due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

CIMA made the announcement today for students currently preparing for the May Case Study exam. The organization said it will also send follow-up messages to students in the coming weeks, as well as further information to students planning to take their Objective Test exams on March 31.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the unified voice of CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs, had been developing a testing solution since the early days of the pandemic.

“We are living in unprecedented times and over the past weeks we have seen, rightly so, the majority of test [centers] close around the world to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing," said Stephen Flatman, vice president of examinations – management accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. "As a result, our students have had their studies interrupted and were prevented from taking their exams. We are happy to share the good news today that CIMA students will be able to take their Objective Tests and Case Study exams from their homes and with minimal disruption."

“We put our members and students at the heart of everything we do," said Andrew Harding, chief executive – management accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. "This change of approach will help our students keep their careers moving and it will, despite the current uncertainty, benefit both the individuals and economy on the long-term. Having a growing pool of qualified management accounting professionals with the skills to help guide businesses and public services through the challenging economic times ahead will be increasingly helpful to drive resilience and long-term sustainability."

For more information, head to CIMA's site here.