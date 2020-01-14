Citrin Cooperman merges in LGSH

Citrin Cooperman, a Top 25 Firm based in New York, has continued its recent expansion streak in Southern California, snapping up LGSH LLP, its third firm in the Los Angeles area in recent months.

The deal, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, will give Citrin a location in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and add 10 new partners and 55 staff members to the firm. Prior to its latest merger, Citrin had 228 partners and 922 staff members. Financial terms were not disclosed. Citrin Cooperman ranked 22nd on Accounting Today’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms. The firm had $285 million in annual revenue last year.

Last month, Citrin announced the merger of Mejia & Kaplan LLP , a Beverly Hills firm that specializes in serving entertainers and performing artist clients, effective Dec. 1. In June 2019, it completed a transaction with a different LA firm, Shuwarger & Co., in the Westwood neighborhood, which was Citrin’s first expansion to the West Coast. The Shuwarger deal was in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, while the Mejia & Kaplan deal gave Citrin an office in Beverly Hills.



“We have completed three deals in this market in 2019 and added over 100 professionals with over $25 million in annual revenue,” said Citrin Cooperman CEO Joel Cooperman in a statement Tuesday. “We can now provide clients in this market with a full menu of accounting, tax and business management services as well as a full suite of complementary consulting services.”

In the latest deal, Steve Lacher and Daniel Howard of LGSH will be joining Citrin as co-managing partners of the Encino office and Howard will join Citrin’s Executive Committee.

LGSH specializes in offering tax, audit, litigation support, business management, and consulting services to clients such as attorneys, doctors, entertainment executives, and companies.

“Joining Citrin Cooperman was a decision we made not only because of similar cultures and philosophy but also because we wanted to expand the resources we collectively can offer for the benefit of our clients and our people,” said Lacher and Howard in a statement.

“For years, LGSH has been recognized in Southern California for being accomplished, creative, and most importantly, trusted by their clients and peers,” said Koltin Consulting Group CEO Allan Koltin, who advised both firms on the deal, in a statement. “With their established reputation and experience, combined with Joel and his team, Citrin Cooperman is positioned to become an undisputed leader in the West Coast market.”

The firm will now have more than 100 people, including 14 partners, across three offices in Los Angeles.

