Compliance programs and audits falling short

More than half of compliance officers believe they don’t have enough resources to carry out their function adequately, and nearly a third say their auditing and monitoring process is insufficient, according to a new survey.

The survey, from the Bonadio Group, a Top 100 Firm, polled a group of compliance officers and found that 57 percent of the respondents indicated they don’t have the resources to adequately carry out the compliance function, compared to 54 percent in the firm’s previous 2014 and 2016 surveys. Thirty-one percent said their auditing and monitoring process is insufficient for an effective compliance program (though this figure has improved from 42 percent in 2016).

One out of five survey respondents indicated their organization doesn’t perform an annual organization-wide risk assessment. Eighty percent of the compliance officers polled said they’re part of the senior leadership of their organization and 76 percent are involved in organizational strategic planning. But, 65 percent of compliance officers reported their organization doesn’t have a succession plan in place for the compliance function.

The Bonadio Group hosts a variety of compliance-focused events annually to help compliance professionals. “The roles and responsibilities of compliance officers are growing each year as risk factors increase and the regulatory landscape shifts,” said Paul Mayer, executive vice president of the Bonadio Group, in a statement. “While we’re encouraged to see most compliance officers are considered strategic partners by their organizations, there are significant opportunities for organizations to fortify their risk assessment and management strategy.”

