Connecticut Society campaign looks to connect members

The Connecticut Society of CPAs has debuted its “FACES of CTCPA” campaign, combining online, print and in-person meetings to advance professional development in its members through sharing knowledge and connecting its members with similar interests and career aspirations.

“We all face time constraints and the demands of productivity,” said CTCPA executive director Bonnie Stewart in a statement. “It’s easy to overlook the value of professional association membership as a proverbial ‘one-stop-shop’ in our careers for resources and critical networking opportunities with those sharing similar goals, experiences, and knowledge. So, we’ve made it easy for our CTCPA members to connect virtually or face-to-face in a variety of forums and formats."

The FACES (Foward-thinking; Advocates; Community builders; Educated lifelong learners; Stewards of our profession) campaign asks members to go online to "ask questions and swap knowledge in our private online community, join groups in your areas of expertise, [and] access professional news and resources."

“We have a vibrant online community called ‘CTPCA CONNECT’ wherein members share issues and ideas; our educational offerings are offered in both classroom and livestream formats; and our committee meetings are held both in-person and using audio/video live meeting software and hardware so members can participate in the room or remotely at their convenience,” Stewart added.

For more information, head to the state society's site here.

