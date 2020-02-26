CPAmerica and Surgent CPA Review award 2020 scholarships

CPAmerica and Surgent CPA Review have announced the recipients of their 2020 scholarships, awarded to CPAmerica members utilizing Surgent’s CPA Review Course.

This is the second year of the scholarships, as three Surgent scholarships were awarded to CPAmerica members in 2019.

CPAmerica members receiving 2020 Surgent’s CPA Review scholarships include:



Matt Chisholm — staff accountant at Nail McKinney P.A., Tupelo, Mississippi;

Lauren Rothrock — staff accountant at Monroe Shine & Co., New Albany, Indiana; and

Ryan Stigen — senior consultant at Huberty, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity that will have a vital role in helping me reach my professional goals and dreams,” said Matt Chisholm in a statement. “I look forward to the journey that is to come.”

CPAmerica and Surgent CPA Review will reopen applications for the scholarships on Dec. 1, 2020. CPAmerica members who plan on taking the CPA Exam are encouraged to apply. More information for members is available on CPAmerica's site here.