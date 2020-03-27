Deadline extended for Accounting Today 'Best Firms for Technology' submissions

Accounting Today is accepting submissions for its report recognizing the Best Firms for Technology. This is the second year the publication will recognize firms in this category.

Given the growing importance of technology in the profession, the report will highlight a range of firms of different sizes that represent the cutting edge of the digital, technological revolution in accounting.

The Best Firms for Technology will be selected in three categories — Small, Midsized and Large — based on the policies and technologies they have in place, their philosophies and strategies surrounding technology in their practice, and their history in leveraging and implementing technology for their own and their clients’ benefit.

To participate, firms must complete the Best Firms for Technology submission form, located here. The deadline for submissions has been extended to Wednesday, April 1.

To review a PDF copy of the survey questionnaire, click here. (Please note: Surveys cannot be returned via PDF but must be submitted through the survey link above.)

For more information, contact AcToday@Arizent.com or call (212) 803-8858.