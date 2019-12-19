Doeren Mayhew expands in Houston

Top 100 Firm Doeren Mayhew announced that it has acquired Houston-based firm Thrasher & Associates, expanding its footprint in the city and growing its Tax Group.

Thrasher & Associates has been operating in Houston for almost 25 years, focusing on tax, accounting, and consulting services to businesses, individuals, estates and trusts.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Five staff from Thrasher & Associates have joined Doeren Mayhew’s Houston Tax Group, and founder Carl Thrasher has joined the firm as a consultant.

The revenues of Doeren Mayhew’s Houston office are expected to grow 20 percent as a result of this deal and the acquisition early in December of Evans & Chastain. Michigan-based Doeren Mayhew ranked No. 63 on Accounting Today’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $75 million in net revenue, 58 partners and over 300 staff.

“It’s an exciting time for our firm as we continue growing our presence here in Houston,” said Chris Masters, Houston managing shareholder at Doeren Mayhew, in a statement. “Since entering the Houston market in 2010, our goal has been to build our brand in the marketplace and expand our local resources for our clients. Acquiring firms with goals and cultures similarly aligned with ours allows us to achieve this.”

“Doeren Mayhew has the additional resources we have been looking for, particularly for our small business and international clients,” Thrasher said in a statement. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and accounting experience I believe will insure our client’s future success.”

