Blockchain Cryptocurrencies

Draper Goren Holm debuts $25M fund for fintech-blockchain startups

By Ranica Arrowsmith October 06, 2020, 3:19 p.m. EDT 1 Min Read
Blockchain fintech venture company Draper Goren Holm has debuted a $25 million venture fund for promising fintech and blockchain startups.

The new fund, dubbed Fund 1, will provide seed and Series A funding to startups immediately. While Draper Goren Holm invests in companies globally, its stated focus is now more on European markets, with a new office opening in Vienna in December.

“Europe is becoming a major hub for fintech, and more specifically, blockchain innovation,” said Josef Holm, founding partner at Draper Goren Holm, in a statement. “It’s incredible to see how pro-crypto and blockchain European governments have become the last couple of years as their favorable regulations have attracted a flock of talented and diverse entrepreneurs building incredible projects across Vienna, Zug and Berlin, to name a few. Fund 1 will capture this ever-growing market and Draper Goren Holm will expand its value-add beyond our initial home borders of Los Angeles.”

Cryptocurrency tokens create a decentralized store of value, in that they can have value unbacked by any government-backed fiat currency. Draper Goren Holm’s 18 portfolio companies make financial instruments and platforms that are also decentralized — they are not connected to traditional banks and use distributed ledger technology (i.e., blockchains) to store information.

While many accounting firms are now providing tax-related services to clients invested in cryptocurrencies, larger firms have been seizing the opportunities offered by blockchain technology, and exploring its use primarily in assurance, attestation and the audit function.

Ranica Arrowsmith
Technology editor, Accounting Today
