Federal tax lawsuits plunge

Federal civil tax lawsuits have fallen by more than half over the past decade, according to a new analysis.

The latest available data from the federal courts indicates that during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 (Oct. 2019 - Dec. 2019), the government reported 158 new civil filings of federal tax lawsuits. According to the case-by-case information analyzed by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University in New York, that number was down 19 percent over the same period from fiscal year 2019 when the number of civil filings of this type totaled 194.

If the filings continue at the same pace for the rest of this fiscal year, according to TRAC, the total civil tax filings will be 632, down from 736 during the past fiscal year. Ten years ago, in fiscal year 2010, there were a total of 1,205 such suits.



TRAC noted that there has been a long-term decline in the number of civil tax suits going back at least to fiscal 2008, when a total of 1,461 suits were filed.

Federal civil tax suits can cover a wide range of issues. Out of the 158 suits filed during the first quarter of FY 2020, a total of 65 (41 percent) were suits filed against the United States.

The largest number of suits filed during the first quarter of this fiscal year occurred in the Central District of California (Los Angeles) where 16 suits were lodged. The majority (12) of these were suits brought by the United States, with most filed to enforce an IRS summons.

To read the full report, visit https://trac.syr.edu/tracreports/civil/592/ .

Separately, Microsoft was ordered by a federal judge in Washington State to turn over documents to the Internal Revenue Service after fighting a long-running audit over allegations that it had shifted over $39 billion in profits to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes. The lawsuit gained renewed attention after a report Wednesday by ProPublica and Fortune.