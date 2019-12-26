Feedback sought on IPSASB governance

The Public Interest Committee, which oversees the standard-setting activities of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board, has initiated a public survey on the governance arrangements at the IPSASB to gauge perceptions of the standard-setting group’s oversight.

The survey comes in response to one of the recommendations of the IPSASB Governance Review Group. It was established in 2015 to review the standard-setting activities of the IPSASB to ensure appropriate due process is being followed, and that the board’s activities reflect the public interest. Since it was formed, the committee has offered advice and recommendations about the development of the IPSASB strategy and work program, the appointment process for members of the IPSASB, and IPSASB standard-setting due process.

Stakeholder feedback through the survey will provide input to the Public Interest Committee in carrying out its review of the current oversight arrangements of the IPSASB. All interested stakeholders are encouraged to fill out the survey by Feb. 24, 2020.

The IPSASB is affiliated with The International Federation of Accountants. Several of its other standard-setting boards, such as the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, have come under pressure in recent years from global financial regulatory groups to overhaul their oversight and governance policies to allow more people from outside the accounting and audit profession to oversee them.

