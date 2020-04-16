© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

GASB suggests postponing all effective dates due to coronavirus

By 
Sean McCabe
April 16, 2020, 10:49 a.m. EDT
Share
Register now

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board proposed on Wednesday to postpone the effective dates of provisions in virtually all Statements and Implementation Guides — due to be implemented by state and local governments for fiscal years 2019 and later — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: ADDITIONAL COVERAGE
  1. IRS introduces tool for taxpayers to track stimulus payments
  2. Avalara debuts free sales tax risk assessment tool for e-commerce cos.
  3. Botkeeper adds Intellistack to address firm needs during pandemic

The Exposure Draft, "Postponement of the Effective Dates of Certain Authoritative Guidance," is intended to provide relief to governments. The proposal would postpone — by one year — the dates of provisions for the following pronouncements:

  • Statement No. 83, Certain Asset Retirement Obligations
  • Statement No. 84, Fiduciary Activities
  • Statement No. 87, Leases
  • Statement No. 88, Certain Disclosures Related to Debt, including Direct Borrowings and Direct Placements
  • Statement No. 89, Accounting for Interest Cost Incurred before the End of a Construction Period
  • Statement No. 90, Majority Equity Interests
  • Statement No. 91, Conduit Debt Obligations
  • Statement No. 92, Omnibus 2020, paragraphs 6–10 and 12
  • Statement No. 93, Replacement of Interbank Offered Rates, paragraphs 13 and 14
  • Implementation Guide No. 2017-3, Accounting and Financial Reporting for Postemployment Benefits Other Than Pensions (and Certain Issues Related to OPEB Plan Reporting), Questions 4.85, 4.103, 4.108, 4.109, 4.225, 4.239, 4.244, 4.245, 4.484, 4.491, and 5.1–5.4
  • Implementation Guide No. 2018-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2018
  • Implementation Guide No. 2019-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2019
  • Implementation Guide No. 2019-2, Fiduciary Activities
  • Implementation Guide No. 2019-3, Leases

GASB did not propose a postponement of the other provisions of Statement 93 or Statement No. 94, "Public-Private and Public-Public Partnerships and Availability Payment Arrangements," since the coronavirus pandemic was factored into the effective dates for these pronouncements.

GASB stated that it is working under an expedited schedule to issue this guidance as quickly as possible. The Exposure Draft is available on GASB's website, with a comment deadline of April 30, 2020. The Board will review stakeholder feedback and consider a final statement for issuance on May 8.

GASB has additionally provided a number of coronavirus-related resources for stakeholders, available on its website here.

Sean McCabe
Senior editor, Accounting Today
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

GASBCoronavirusGovernment accounting
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY