GASB suggests postponing all effective dates due to coronavirus

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board proposed on Wednesday to postpone the effective dates of provisions in virtually all Statements and Implementation Guides — due to be implemented by state and local governments for fiscal years 2019 and later — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Exposure Draft, "Postponement of the Effective Dates of Certain Authoritative Guidance," is intended to provide relief to governments. The proposal would postpone — by one year — the dates of provisions for the following pronouncements:



Statement No. 83, Certain Asset Retirement Obligations

Statement No. 84, Fiduciary Activities

Statement No. 87, Leases

Statement No. 88, Certain Disclosures Related to Debt, including Direct Borrowings and Direct Placements

Statement No. 89, Accounting for Interest Cost Incurred before the End of a Construction Period

Statement No. 90, Majority Equity Interests

Statement No. 91, Conduit Debt Obligations

Statement No. 92, Omnibus 2020, paragraphs 6–10 and 12

paragraphs 6–10 and 12 Statement No. 93, Replacement of Interbank Offered Rates, paragraphs 13 and 14

paragraphs 13 and 14 Implementation Guide No. 2017-3, Accounting and Financial Reporting for Postemployment Benefits Other Than Pensions (and Certain Issues Related to OPEB Plan Reporting), Questions 4.85, 4.103, 4.108, 4.109, 4.225, 4.239, 4.244, 4.245, 4.484, 4.491, and 5.1–5.4

Questions 4.85, 4.103, 4.108, 4.109, 4.225, 4.239, 4.244, 4.245, 4.484, 4.491, and 5.1–5.4 Implementation Guide No. 2018-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2018

Implementation Guide No. 2019-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2019

Implementation Guide No. 2019-2, Fiduciary Activities

Implementation Guide No. 2019-3, Leases

GASB did not propose a postponement of the other provisions of Statement 93 or Statement No. 94, "Public-Private and Public-Public Partnerships and Availability Payment Arrangements," since the coronavirus pandemic was factored into the effective dates for these pronouncements.

GASB stated that it is working under an expedited schedule to issue this guidance as quickly as possible. The Exposure Draft is available on GASB's website, with a comment deadline of April 30, 2020. The Board will review stakeholder feedback and consider a final statement for issuance on May 8.

GASB has additionally provided a number of coronavirus-related resources for stakeholders, available on its website here.

