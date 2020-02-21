GBQ merges in Weber Clark

GBQ Partners LLC, a firm based in Columbus, Ohio, has added Weber Clark Ltd., a firm in Toledo.

Weber Clark was founded in 1980 and the merger will extend its footprint to Toledo.

“GBQ is excited to expand in Toledo and welcome the staff and clients of Weber Clark,” said GBQ managing director Darci Congrove in a statement Friday. “GBQ is growing in Ohio, responding to increasing demand for our services. Joining with Weber Clark is an important step in our journey to build a regional firm with deep resources. We have known and respected the Weber Clark team for a long time and are excited to build our future with them.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GBQ has $31 million in annual revenue, while Weber Clark has $6 million in revenue. GBQ has a total of 178 people, including 24 partners, while Weber Clark has 41 total employees, including six partners. The addition of Weber Clark founding member Jim Weber and his team will bring the total staff count to 219. He and his fellow partners will become partners at GBQ and will lead the firm’s Toledo office.

“We have worked with GBQ team members on client matters for several years,” he said in a statement. “The combination of the two firms will support our firm’s continued growth and ability to provide strategic ideas and solutions to our growing clients.”

Koltin Consulting Group CEO Allan Koltin, who advised both firms on the deal, commented, “Weber Clark is one of the most respected accounting and advisory firms in Toledo, and they will be a great addition to GBQ. GBQ and Weber Clark have collaborated and worked together for many years, so there was a common trust and respect between the firms. The firms’ cultures and values are also very closely aligned.”

