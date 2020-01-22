Global TaxUpdate offers international tax legislation translated into English

Global TaxUpdate, a Lisbon, Portugal-based global tax information provider, has introduced GTU OnDemand, an e-commerce service that provides access to an online store of translated tax legislation.

Global TaxUpdate originates from TaxUpdate, a Brazil-based organization with nearly 15 years of experience providing tax information for Brazilian companies. GTU employs a team of linguists and senior tax lawyers to translate international tax legislation into English.

“Our aim is to make it easier to access reliable tax information, no matter what the industry,” said GTU CEO André Teixeira in a statement. “Finding tax legislation in the correct language can be a gruelling task, which often requires consultation with translation software or legal translation services. We decided to set up OnDemand because we felt that everyone, from students to business decision makers, should have access to our translated documents.”