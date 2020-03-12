Grant Thornton partners with Llamasoft to offer AI-based supply chain optimization

Grant Thornton has announced a partnership with Llamasoft, which provides an artificial intelligence-powered supply chain analytics platform, to help its clients optimize their supply chains.

The Chicago-based firm, which has locations worldwide, will combine its consulting experiences in supply chain transformation with Llamasoft’s optimization technology, AI capabilities and other advanced algorithms to help clients meet their supply chain objectives.

The partnership follows Llamasoft’s launch of llama.ai , an AI-powered enterprise-scale decision platform. Llama.ai offers analytic capabilities such as a digital twin model, algorithm library and an app studio. Clients can now pair this decision-making platform with Grant Thornton’s supply chain and operational business expertise.



“Countless supply chain variables affect business performance through complex interactions, and it’s common for business leaders to feel as though they’re unable to get rapid intelligence from their operational data,” said Ben YoKell, business consulting managing director and west region supply chain practice leader at Grant Thornton, in a statement. “Grant Thornton’s alliance with Llamasoft will help supply chain organizations deliver increased value to the enterprise by accelerating the translation of supply chain data into smarter strategic, tactical and operational decisions.”

"In today’s fiercely competitive economy, it’s important for leaders to get a complete end-to-end view of their supply chain so they can identify weaknesses and capitalize on opportunities," said Bob McFarland, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Llamasoft, in a statement. "Working with Grant Thornton means we can help clients nail their supply chain goals in more strategic and powerful ways across the organization.”