ICMA releases first 2020 CMA exam results

The Institute of Certified Management Accountants, the certification division of the Institute of Management Accountants, announced on Thursday the pass rates for its first testing window (January/February 2020) of the revised CMA exam, as well as a change in the 2020 English language testing window due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 5,000 students took Parts 1 and 2 during the first testing window. The ICMA announced a worldwide pass rate of 45 percent for both parts, representing an increase from the average 35 percent pass rate for Part 1 over the last few years. The average Part 2 pass rate remained the same at 45 percent.

In January, the ICMA introduced the revised two-part CMA curriculum. Part 1 saw the inclusion of more content technology and analytics, while Part 2 emphasized ethics and decision-making.

"Results from the first testing window show that CMA candidates are embracing the new exam material and are well prepared for taking the exam," said ICMA senior vice president Dennis Whitney, in a statement. "Although you cannot project these results to the future testing windows, it is encouraging to see that candidates have studied hard and review course publishers and providers have prepared our candidates well. Updates to the CMA exam reflect the findings of a periodic Job Analysis Study in which content is matched against the changing on-the-job skills needed by management accountants. Given the dramatic circumstances in the global economy and job markets, professionals need to keep pace and upskill to remain relevant in the workforce."

To offer more flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICMA also announced an extension of the May/June 2020 testing window to July 31, 2020, and will begin the September/October 2020 window on Aug. 1, 2020.

"The health and safety of everyone is ICMA's priority," Whitney added. "Many CMA candidates are making use of online study options and using stay-at-home time as an opportunity to prepare for the exam. We're pleased that Prometric testing centers have made modifications to their facilities to ensure a safe test-taking experience."

For more information, head to the IMA's site here.

