ICPAS announces 2020-2021 academic scholarships

The Illinois CPA Society has announced its 2020-21 academic scholarships, offering more than 40 scholarships worth up to $4,000 each to local accounting students.

Applicants must be accounting students currently enrolled at Illinois colleges or universities who have demonstrated financial need, academic achievement and leadership.

“It’s a proud honor to support students determined to succeed as future CPAs and strategic leaders in the accounting profession,” said Illinois CPA Society president and CEO Todd Shapiro in a statement. “These are life-changing scholarships that eliminate financial barriers and help deserving scholars achieve their goals, which wouldn’t be possible without generous support from donations to the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.”

This year's scholarships include:



Illinois CPA Society Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students;

Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships for African-American juniors, seniors or graduate students; and

Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships for female seniors or graduate students.

Students are asked to submit one application and may apply to any scholarships they are eligible for. The application deadline for these scholarships is April 1, 2020.

New this year are the lllinois CPA Society Freshman Scholarships, open to minority high school students, to prepare them for success in college and their early careers. The application deadline for these scholarships is May 1, 2020.