ICPAS seeks minority students for annual intern program

The Illinois CPA Society is seeking applicants for its Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program, open to racial and ethnic minority college students pursuing careers in accounting and finance.

The all-expenses paid program will be held virtually this year, from Jan. 6-8, 2021. Candidates will get to hear motivational keynotes and participate in team-building exercises, resume workshopping and interview coaching. Program participants will also receive a $500 scholarship to help with educational expenses.

Accounting firms hosting sessions and interviewing students for paid accounting internships will include: Abbott, Crowe, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Grant Thornton, KPMG, PwC, Sikich and Wipfli LLP.

“In just three days, this amazing program prepares participants to successfully make the crucial transition from student to young professional,” said Kari Natale, senior director of the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, in a statement. “It’s incredibly rewarding to watch these students become more motivated, confident and better prepared to succeed in the accounting and finance profession as each day passes. They’ll truly accomplish things they never realized were possible.”

The Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program is funded by the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ Mary T. Washington Wylie Opportunity Fund. The program is named for the first African-American woman CPA in the United States, and the internship program honors her legacy by boosting diversity in the accounting profession.