IIA begins search for next CEO

The Institute of Internal Auditors has begun its formal search for a successor to longtime president and CEO Richard Chambers.

The IIA announced in July that Chambers plans to step down March 31, 2021, after 12 years at the helm of the organization and said it would begin an immediate search ( see story ). On Wednesday, it launched a more formal process, enlisting the executive search firm Korn Ferry to help find a suitable candidate. Korn Ferry is working with the IIA’s Executive Search Committee, led by former IIA global chairman Mike Joyce.

“The IIA and the internal audit profession are poised for tremendous opportunities as practitioners worldwide take on greater responsibilities amid rising expectations of stakeholders and an increasing array of emerging risks facing the organizations we serve,” said the current global chair, Jenitha John, in a statement Wednesday. “We are seeking a highly qualified and transformational leader who will build upon the IIA’s strategic vision toward addressing the dynamic trends impacting internal auditors globally. We especially want an individual who possesses the utmost integrity and professional values and will inspire, influence, and engage others toward supporting our members and advancing the profession.”

Some of the main responsibilities of the job include an ability to effectively communicate and partner with members, affiliates, volunteers and others; ensure advancement of IIA core values such as collaboration, courage and unity in diversity; foster innovation; ensure financial sustainability; and build upon the organization’s 79-year legacy of developing programs and services that substantially advance the profession.

Chambers was originally appointed to the dual positions of president and CEO of the IIA in January 2009. By next March, he will be the second-longest serving leader of the IIA since its founding in 1941.