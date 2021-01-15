Individual CPAs can apply for .cpa domains now

Starting Friday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. ET, licensed CPAs may apply for a .cpa domain of their own. The new domain is meant to lend a further layer of branding, but also of trust, as a .cpa domain name will signal to clients that they are doing business with a real licensed CPA.



Until now, only accounting firms and approved organizations, like state CPA associations, were eligible for the new domain name.

The use of a .cpa domain allows practitioners to strengthen their brand identity in online communications and provides better security and resistance to Internet fraud, such as phishing and spoofing. Because the domain is only available to licensed CPAs and licensed CPA firms, it promotes greater trust with clients and the general public.

Response to the .cpa domain has been strong since its launch on Sept. 1, 2020, the American Institute of CPAs reports, with thousands of firms already registering their preferred choices.

If firms or CPAs are having trouble deciding what domain name to register, the AICPA has provided a helpful example: The Texas Society of CPAs registered tx.cpa , which is an extension of TXCPA’s 2019 rebrand and provides the organization with stronger brand recognition while enabling it to build a high-trust online environment for its members.