Intuit debuts omnichannel sales platform QuickBooks Commerce

Intuit has released QuickBooks Commerce, a brand-new platform for omnichannel sales management. QuickBooks Commerce can be used inside QuickBooks Online, together with other QuickBooks tools.

QuickBooks Commerce is designed to allow small businesses to access multiple sales channels, integrate existing ones, manage orders and fulfillment, sync inventory across online and offline channels, avoid stockouts, and get profitability insights.

“Attracting and managing customers across multiple sales touchpoints is vital to small business survival — especially now,” said Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of QuickBooks. “Meeting customers where they are is the new expectation, but small businesses are not set up or resourced to manage this complexity effectively. QuickBooks Commerce helps small businesses grow by helping them sell across more channels while reducing the time they spend on operations.”

QuickBooks Commerce is an open platform, which means small businesses can integrate existing channels while expanding to new ones and manage all of it within QuickBooks. QuickBooks Commerce connects with marketplaces, websites and sales systems providers in a product-agnostic manner. Intuit’s plan is for e-commerce partners to cover a wide range of online and in-person sales options, including collaborations with Amazon, ShopKeep, and Squarespace.

QuickBooks Commerce is prioritizing features around selling on Amazon, which is a popular option for businesses. Sellers using Amazon’s fulfillment capabilities to sell in the Amazon store, and also on other e-commerce websites, can use QuickBooks to manage their cross-channel sales.

