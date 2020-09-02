Intuit Practice Management now available across accountants products

Intuit Practice Management, which is powered by Karbon, is now available across all Intuit Accountants products with the addition of ProSeries. Tax professionals using ProConnect Tax Online, Lacerte and ProSeries can now access Practice Management to help centralize contacts, automate tasks, and collaborate in real-time.



This year has been complex for tax preparers who have had to deal with both extended deadlines, and clients struggling to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Intuit Practice Management is designed to make workflow much more efficient by integrating with email and accounting and tax software.

Intuit Practice Management integrates with Gmail, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office 365, Intuit Lacerte Tax and Intuit ProConnect Tax. Accountant users can use it to analyze staff performance, operate more efficiently, and inform future planning. Users can navigate between Intuit Practice Management and Lacerte or ProConnect to scope work, simplify data collection, scale client onboarding, anticipate bottlenecks, and automate recurring work.

On top of the features Karbon offers, Intuit Practice Management adds integration with Lacerte and ProConnect, additional templates, and the ability to read certain tax statuses all from within the product.