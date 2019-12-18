IRS ETAAC seeking applicants

The IRS is looking for nominees to its Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee.

ETAAC provides a public forum for the discussion of such e-tax administration issues as ID theft and refund fraud. Members also work with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and the tax industry to fight electronic fraud.

The IRS is looking for approximately 10 nominees who will serve three-year terms beginning in September 2020. Applicants should have experience in such areas as state tax administration, cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax prep, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management, and improvement and implementation of customer service initiatives.

The IRS also encourages representatives from consumer groups with an interest in tax issues to apply.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 14, 2020. Nominations may be made by letter and be from organizations or individuals.



Applicants should complete the ETAAC application and include a short statement of interest and a resume. They should document their qualifications and past and current affiliations with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form and are also subject to an IRS practitioner background check and an FBI criminal background check. Questions can be e-mailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.