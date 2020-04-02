IRS extends deadlines for applying to Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

The deadline for applying for membership on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel for 2021 has been extended through April 20.

Individuals may submit a TAP application online at www.improveirs.org .

The panel is particularly interested in getting more applicants from Vermont, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Idaho, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Thirty-three new members have been selected for the TAP for 2020. They join 32 returning members and were selected from more than 300 who applied during an open recruitment period last spring and alternate members who applied in prior years.

Members are U.S. citizens who volunteer to serve a three-year appointment and are expected to devote 200 to 300 hours per year to panel activities. To the extent possible, TAP members are demographically and geographically diverse, providing balanced representation from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In addition, there is one TAP member from abroad who represents the interests of taxpayers working, living or doing business abroad or in a U.S. territory.

The TAP is a federal advisory committee charged with listening to taxpayers, identifying issues, and making suggestions to improve IRS service and customer satisfaction. Members work on a variety of issues that impact taxpayers in the key areas where the IRS and the public interact the most. Members also serve as a conduit for bringing grassroots concerns raised by the taxpaying public to the attention of the IRS.