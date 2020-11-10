IRS hiring 150 reps to help small biz, self-employed

The IRS Small Business/Self-Employed Division is looking to fill more than 150 collection representative vacancies throughout the country.

Contact representatives work primarily with taxpayers face-to-face or on the phone to provide tax-law assistance and resolve tax issues often in “delinquent situations,” USAJobs adds. The work might include analyzing a taxpayer’s ability to pay, initiating liens and negotiating installment payment agreements.

The pay ranges from $34,916 to $55,372 annually, according to a want ad for the position.

More information, including qualifications and how to apply, is available at USAJobs.