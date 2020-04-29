© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

IRS postpones Enrolled Agent exams due to coronavirus

Michael Cohn
April 29, 2020, 2:09 p.m. EDT
The Internal Revenue Service announced that it is delaying its Special Enrollment Examination tests for Enrolled Agents due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic shutting down its testing centers.

“Because test centers are closed, the 2020-2021 test window will not start on May 1,” the IRS said in a statement Wednesday. “Those candidates who already had test appointments for May are being contacted about rescheduling.”

The international testing window, originally scheduled for June 15-29, 2020, has also been canceled, according to the IRS. However, international candidates are still able to schedule their exams in the three remaining windows in August and November 2020 and February 2021.

In addition, the two-year carryover period for test results has been extended to three years for any passed examination parts that hadn’t expired as of Feb. 29, 2020.

More information can be found on the IRS’s EA News page.

Michael Cohn
Editor-in-chief, AccountingToday.com
