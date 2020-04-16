Proposal would cut PTIN fees more than a third

The Internal Revenue Service wants to reduce the PTIN fee to $21 per application or renewal. The fee is currently $33.

Notice of the proposal appeared in today’s “Federal Register.” The proposal would amend 26 CFR Part 300.

The lower proposed cost is based on the IRS's regular recalculation of the cost to provide PTINs to tax preparers; the fee has been reduced twice since it was introduced in 2010.

Regulations require a preparer who prepares all or substantially all of a tax return or claim for refund to provide a PTIN as their identifying number on any return or claim for refund prepared for compensation.

Comments and requests for a public hearing must be received by May 18. Requests for a public hearing must be submitted as prescribed in the “Comments and Requests for a Public Hearing” section of the proposal.

The service noted that on-paper requests may not get the attention they have historically: “The IRS expects to have limited personnel available to process public comments that are submitted on paper through mail. Until further notice, any comments submitted on paper will be considered to the extent practicable,” the notice read.

Submit electronic comments at www.regulations.gov (indicate IRS and REG-117138-17).

Send paper submissions to CC:PA:LPD:PR (REG-117138-17), Room 5203, Internal Revenue Service, P.O. Box 7604, Ben Franklin Station, Washington, DC 20044.

For information concerning the proposed regulations, call (202) 317-6844; concerning cost methodology, (202) 803-9738; and concerning submissions of comments or requests for public hearing, (202) 317-5177.