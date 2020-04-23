IRS proposes rules for unrelated business income for tax-exempt groups

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department issued proposed regulations Thursday to offer guidance for tax-exempt organizations who are subject to the unrelated business income tax provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act about how to calculate their unrelated business taxable income if they have more than one unrelated trade or business.

The proposed regulations explain how to identify the separate trades or businesses, including investment activities, as well as certain other amounts included in UBTI.

Some of the provisions of the 2017 tax overhaul require tax-exempt organizations that are subject to the UBTI tax to compute the income they derive from their businesses, including any net operating loss deduction, separately for each trade or business, which is referred to as a “silo”.

Before the TCJA was passed in December 2017, UBTI was the gross income of all unrelated trades or businesses minus the allowed deductions from all unrelated trades or businesses. Starting in tax-year 2018 (that is, tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2017), the loss from one trade or business may not offset the income from another, separate trade or business.