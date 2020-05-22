IRS Tax Forums to go virtual this year

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting the entire country, the IRS is moving its Nationwide Tax Forums to a virtual format this summer, with a series of live-streamed webinars beginning this July.

The forums were scheduled to take place in six cities around the country; those in-person events are canceled.

Initial registration for the in-person 2020 forums began in March. Those who have already registered may transfer their registration to the virtual format at no additional cost. Refunds are available for those who choose not to participate.

Webinars will be live-streamed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays July 21 through Aug. 20. Attendees can participate in all of the webinars and earn up to 30 CPE credits at one price.

Tax pros who register by June 15 at 5 p.m. EST qualify for the rate of $240 per person. The standard rate, starting June 16, will be $289.

The forums will again feature a plenary session with a tax law and publications update, as well as multiple sessions on qualified business income, exam and enforcement priorities, due diligence, cybersecurity, and other topics. Several seminars, including the plenary session, will be provided in Spanish.