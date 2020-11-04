IRS warns of new EIP text scam

The IRS is warning of a new text scam created by thieves that tricks people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

The scam message states, “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment … .” The text includes a link to a fake web address, warned the IRS and its partners in the Security Summit, including state tax agencies and the tax industry.

This fake phishing URL, which appears to come from a state agency or relief organization, takes recipients to a fraudulent website that impersonates the IRS.gov Get My Payment website. Victims enter personal and financial account information that scammers then harvest.

Neither the IRS nor state agencies texts taxpayers asking for bank account information so that an EIP deposit may be made.

“This scam is a new twist on those we’ve been seeing much of this year,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.