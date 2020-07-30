Jeff Phillips named CEO of Padgett Business Services

Accounting and business consulting provider Padgett Business Services has named Jeff Phillips, co-founder and CEO of recruitment platform Accountingfly, as the company’s new CEO.

Phillips will focus on Padgett's franchise support and growth, as well as investments in new technologies and software. He is co-founder of Accountingfly, a web-based platform that matches accounting firms with local and remote talent, and will remain chair of Accountingfly in his new role.

“Accountants and bookkeepers have never been more critical to small business than right now, and I see my role as helping Padgett’s network of advisors modernize their practices and grow their offices,” said Phillips (pictured) in a statement. “We have an exceptional group of small-business advisors and a massive footprint across North America, and, in the short time I’ve been here, I’ve been overwhelmed by the commitment, compassion and purpose of everyone on this team. There is such a great story of success that we can tell for our franchisees and our clients, and I’m excited to work with everyone here to write new chapters that will inspire success and drive growth.”



Prior to his work with Accountingfly, Phillips worked with Monster.com, developing recruitment strategies and solutions for numerous Fortune 500 companies. A member of the CPA Consultants Alliance, Phillips has been one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Influential People for three years, and is also the publisher of Going Concern, a news site targeted at millennial CPAs.

“Jeff’s expertise, energy and purpose-driven vision meshed neatly with the work we do at Padgett, and where we need to take the company,” said Roger Harris, president of Padgett Business Services, in a statement. “The world is increasingly becoming adapted to and reliant on advances in technology, transitions to remote work and the embracing of innovative solutions to address age-old business challenges. Jeff’s experience as an entrepreneur and leader in the technology space, coupled with his strategic focus on the accounting world, makes him uniquely equipped to help lead Padgett into the future.”