KPMG pledges over $2M in coronavirus relief

Big Four firm KPMG U.S. and its KPMG U.S. Foundation have announced to pledge over $2 million in donations to support nonprofit organizations impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We remain deeply committed to serving and supporting our communities during this challenge our world is facing,” said KPMG U.S. chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie in a statement. “I’m also proud of our many partners and professionals across the country who are stepping up to help their local communities at this time in so many different ways.”

The KPMG U.S. Foundation will donate to the following causes:



$1 million in KPMG U.S. Foundation funds will go toward a KPMG Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) COVID-19 campaign to aid 501c-3 organizations across the country.

$500,000 from KPMG U.S. will support the DRF COVID-19 launch, which is now open to all KPMG U.S. partners and staff for personal contributions.

$400,000 in KPMG U.S. Foundation Community Impact Grants. Eight hundred grants (worth $500 each) will go to nonprofit organizations actively supported by KPMG U.S. staff members.

$130,000 in COVID-19 Relief Grants. Funded by the KPMG U.S. Foundation, grants will be given to 501c-3 organizations that the firm has existing relationships with at the national level. The following nonprofits have already received $10,000 grants: American Cancer Society; American Heart Association; Beta Alpha Psi; Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Boys & Girls Clubs of America; First Book; Girls Who Code; Junior Achievement; NAF; National Multiple Sclerosis Society; and the Pack Shack.

“Doing what matters, when it matters most, is core to our values and culture at KPMG,” said Rob Arning, KPMG U.S. Foundation chairman and client care executive, in a statement. “Our primary focus continues to be supporting and caring for our people, our clients, and the communities where we live and work.”