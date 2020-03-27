Lukka debuts resource library on all things cryptocurrency

Lukka, which makes a tax preparation platform for cryptocurrency, has debuted Lukka Library, an interactive collection of academic papers dealing with controversial legal and tax questions that lack official guidance or regulatory frameworks.

The papers are mostly short form, and each addresses a specific issue and is meant to provide viewers with cutting-edge perspectives on issues related to the crypto ecosystem’s most hotly debated topics. Currently, more than two dozen authors from companies and firms are contributing to this library of information including McDermott Will & Emery; Steptoe & Johnson; Mayer Brown; Baker & Hostetler; Ivins Phillips & Barker; Simmons & Simmons; and the University of Pennsylvania.



Some topics available to browse now include identifying the options a crypto holder has to file their taxes, and suggestions on how to value a cryptocurrency that fluctuates frequently. The content will provide insights not only for the existing crypto ecosystem, but is intended to empower existing companies and professionals to break into the crypto market.

Readers of the Lukka Library can submit requests for more topics, adding to the 170 already identified for creation. The collection also provides complete transparency and access to the authors, so that subscribers can solicit opinions and conversations from subject matter experts who wish to be contacted.

“The Lukka Library is a unique and important new resource for the crypto tax and legal community,” said Andrea Kramer, partner at McDermott, Will & Emery, in a statement. “It provides thought leaders — from many different, leading firms — a platform to share their unique perspectives. At the same time, it offers subscribers a central database from which to gather various points of view to make informed decisions, a task that could normally cost clients many thousands of consulting dollars and potentially weeks to research.”

“We don’t know of any resource that exists today for professionals that provides this level of knowledge from independent sources,” added Roger Brown, Lukka’s head of tax and regulatory affairs, and one of the content authors. “While the IRS has continued to provide guidance on crypto assets, we’ve assembled comprehensive viewpoints on a number of issues that remain unsolved. Centralizing knowledge in the library reduces the cost of guidance, aligning with our mission to make tax and legal knowledge more accessible to everybody.”

Currently, an individual subscription to access all of the Lukka Library content costs $99.95 per year.