Maryland firm donates $100K to Towson University

Towson, Maryland-based firm Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander announced on Monday that it has committed $100,000 to Towson University.

The contribution will go toward a number of initiatives at the university, including:



Expanding the academic programs, learning opportunities, and career options within Towson's College of Business and Economics;

Providing support for programs that advance the university's community; and

Promoting mentoring and coaching skills across an intergenerational group of women.

“This new and generous investment from the RS&F partners strengthens our ties as well as TU’s transformative impact in preparing career-ready talent," said Towson University president Kim Schatzel in a statement. "As Maryland’s largest undergraduate business school, this gift will support TU’s innovative academic programs that are developed and driven by industry and workforce needs."

“We are excited to be partnering with Towson University," said RS&F co-managing partner Jeff Rosen in a statement. "My team and I will share our knowledge, experience and resources with TU’s career focused programs and in return Towson’s graduating students will fuel the region’s workforce needs. Mutually beneficial relationships like the one we are developing will help prepare students for real world jobs, strengthening the region’s economy.”