Mauldin & Jenkins adds Plush Smith

Mauldin & Jenkins, a Top 100 Firm based in Atlanta, has acquired Plush Smith P.A., a firm in Sarasota, Florida, expanding M&J’s presence in the Southeast.

The Sarasota office will be the firm’s ninth office in the region. Mauldin & Jenkins also has an office in Bradenton, Florida, along with other locations in its home state of Georgia, as well as Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Plush Smith, managed by founder Carla Plush Smith, has been offering tax, financial reporting and consulting services to individuals, fiduciaries, businesses and other entities since 2011.

“In seeking a succession partner, we looked for a firm which would continue the level of client service Plush Smith became known for,” Smith said in a statement Friday. “Competency, empathy, and accessibility are among the qualities the Sarasota based Mauldin & Jenkins team will bring to our wonderful market.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, except that it was an all cash deal, according to a spokesperson. M&J currently has 60 partners and 250 staff members. Mauldin & Jenkins ranked 84th onAccounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $52.5 million in annual revenue.

“We are very excited about this acquisition and increasing our firm’s presence in the growing Sarasota market,” said Wade Sansbury, a partner and Florida practice leader at M&J, in a statement. “Plush Smith’s reputation for excellent client service aligns well with our Firm’s core values and mission. We believe this transaction is a natural fit for both firms and beneficial for all clients involved. We look forward to continuing Plush Smith’s long-standing history of helping their tax and advisory clients reach their goals and objectives from our new Sarasota location.”