MSCPA hosts bi-annual Educators Conference

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs held its biannual Educators Conference at Bentley University, with a theme of "Perspectives on a Changing Profession."

Last week's event featured more than 60 members of academia, accounting faculty and college advisory boards to discuss how modern technology is impacting the accounting industry and how to best prepare students entering the profession.

Attendees heard about how to best integrate technology into an accounting curriculum, as well as feedback from local employers and young professionals on what skill sets firms are currently seeking.

The event also featured a presentation from Association of International Certified Professional Accountants staff discussing the "2019 Trends in the Supply of Accounting Graduates and the Demand for Public Accounting Recruits" report and the future of CPA licensure.

“With technology rapidly changing how CPAs work and the services they provide, it's imperative for colleges and universities to adapt their curriculum to these changes so they can best prepare future CPAs to enter and succeed in the accounting profession,” said Amy Pitter, MSCPA president and CEO, per a statement. “Our organization strives to develop strong relationships with accounting faculty across the Commonwealth, and we are constantly working with them on the evolving skills CPA firms and accounting departments need. I look forward to continuing these important conversations going forward.”

