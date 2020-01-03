MSCPA hosts local high school students for career conferences

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs recently hosted more than 150 local high school students as part of its “Is Accounting for Me?” conferences.

The conferences, held at Merrimack College on Nov. 22, 2019, and Bentley University on Dec. 6, 2019, presented students with interactive accounting workshops, discussions on accounting careers and college programs, as well as a networking lunch with current Merrimack and Bentley accounting students. Students were selected by their teachers to attend the conference based on their interest in accounting.

Students at Merrimack participated in a case study competition focused on personal finances, while those at Bentley participated in a variety of breakout sessions led by professionals from Blumshapiro, Deloitte, PwC and Bentley faculty members. Sessions focused on technological issues currently impacting the accounting profession, such as bot technology, data visualization, blockchain and virtual reality. Students at Bentley also were able to test out the school's virtual reality goggles to take a virtual factory tour as part of a consulting simulation.

“Sustaining a vibrant and diverse accounting workforce is one of the main goals of the MSCPA, and events like these expose young people to all the doors that open upon becoming a [CPA],” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of MSCPA, in a statement. “The profession has immense earning potential, unlimited room for growth and touches almost every type of industry. Our member firms are looking for talented young people to fuel the pipeline of future CPAs and we’re excited to share these opportunities with students.”