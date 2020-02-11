MSCPA partners with AICPA, Bentley University, on statewide diversity program

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs has announced a joint effort with the American Institute of CPAs and Bentley University to educate local accounting firm leaders about how to boost diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The program, dubbed "Bridging the Gap: A Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Series," launched in January and will run through the remainder of 2020. The program consists of training sessions that focus on the recruiting, retention and advancement of underrepresented professionals.

The MSCPA states that the initiative reflects an "urgent priority" among MSCPA members "to help make the profession’s workforce reflective of the diverse communities it serves," as well as the society's involvement with the CEO Action pledge.

“The training is about taking the good intentions around diversity to the next level — into more deliberate, effective action,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA, in a statement. “We work hard to fuel the pipeline with students from underrepresented communities, but that work means nothing if we don't create workplaces where staff from diverse backgrounds can thrive. This series will help our members foster welcoming, sustainable environments for years to come.”

Bentley University will provide four half-day workshops on topics including unconscious bias, mentorship, networking and inclusion strategies in order to inform MSCPA members about how to increase diverse recruiting and retention.

“We are delighted to partner with the MSCPA to build more diverse, inclusive and equitable organizations,” said Deborah Pine, executive director of the Gloria Cordes Larson Center for Women and Business & Bentley University Executive Education, in a statement. “We, at the Center for Women and Business, look forward to delivering workshops and programming to help the MSCPA drive real change, and we applaud the important work they are undertaking to address these issues for its members and the greater community.”

A group of 40 managing partners, human resource executives, firm leaders and staff will attend the leadership series, representing more than 3,000 Massachusetts professionals. Participating firms include:



AAFCPAs

All CPAs

Blumshapiro

Burkhart Pizzanelli

Edelstein & Company

KPMG

LGA

McLane Middleton

O’Connor & Drew

RSM – Boston

Tonneson + Co.

Wolf & Company

For more information, head to the MSCPA's site here.

