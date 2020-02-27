NABA's Orlando Chapter to host 2020 Accounting Careers Awareness Program

The Greater Orlando Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants is set to host its annual Accounting Careers Awareness Program at the University of Central Florida from July 12-17.

The Accounting Careers Awareness Program raises awareness of accounting career opportunities among high school students from underrepresented ethnic groups. The one-week residency program has students take up residence on the UCF campus, connect with university professors, administrators and local businesses, and participate in developmental seminars. Students deliver a group presentation at the end of the week to showcase what they have learned.

The program is open to Florida minority high school juniors or seniors with a minimum unweighted GPA of 2.8. The program is limited to 20 students, and each student must be present for the entire length of the program (Sunday evening through Friday afternoon). There will also be a mandatory orientation session, typically held on the third Saturday in May, with a $25 registration fee.

For more information, head to NABA's site here.

