NASBA honors three with service awards

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy recognized Carlos Johnson, Raymond Johnson and Russ Friedewald for their contributions to the profession during NASBA's 113th Annual Meeting on Tuesday. The three honorees were recognized for their leadership and efforts in advancing the accounting profession.

Carlos Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, received the William H. Van Rensselaer Public Service Award, which highlights individuals who have contributed to the development of a new program, improvement of a current program for the Boards of Accountancy, or who have influenced a passage of rules to strengthen accountancy regulations. Johnson is a former chair, vice chair, director-at-large and Southwest regional director of NASBA. He was also the former chair of NASBA’s UAA, Nominating, State Board Relevance and Effectiveness, Legislative Support, Audit and Awards Committees, and past chair of the Advisory Council, Leadership Development Group and Substantial Equivalency Strike Force (Mobility Task Force). Johnson oversaw the passage of additional provisions in the Uniform Accountancy Act and fostered a closer relationship between NASBA and the American Accounting Association.

Raymond Johnson, of Sunriver, Oregon, received the NASBA Distinguished Service Award, which honors those who have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing NASBA's mission. Johnson is an author and professor emeritus at Portland State University, where he has taught auditing concepts and practices, financial statement analysis and a case course focused on students' critical thinking skills for 35 years. Johnson has participated in several leadership roles and committees for NASBA, including its Board of Directors, chairing the Education and Ethics and Professional Issues Committees, and was a member of NASBA’s Ethics, Legislative Support, Regulatory Response, Standard-Setting and Professional Trends Advisory and State Board Relevance and Effectiveness Committees.

Friedewald, of Riverton, Illinois, received the Lorraine P. Sachs Standard of Excellence Award, which honors a current state board executive or administrator who has demonstrated outstanding service to improving accounting regulation on both the local and national levels. Friedewald is the executive director of the Illinois Board of Examiners, located in Naperville. The Board of Examiners is responsible for reviewing and approving candidates to sit for the Uniform CPA Examination, where approximately 10,000 exam sections are administered to Illinois candidates per year. He currently serves as a member of NASBA’s CBT Administration and Regulatory Agency Administrators Committees for the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR).