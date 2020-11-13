Net at Work acquires two Sage partners

Net at Work, a technology and business consultancy to the accounting profession, acquired two Sage partners this month: Planet Earth Projects, a Connecticut-based value-added reseller of Sage 300 ERP, Sage CRM and MISys software, and Sysera, a Sage 300 reseller based in Pleasanton, California.

The value of neither deal was disclosed.

Net at Work also invested in deals to buy two other Sage partners earlier this year — Rubicon Group in New York and Preferred Logic in Connecticut.



The acquisitions add geographic presence, as well as personnel who are already experts in the Sage products Net at Work provides in its portfolio. Planet Earth’s Jonathon Luning and Pamela Frost will join Net at Work’s Sage 300 team in senior consulting and development roles, broadening Net at Work’s Sage 300 bench; and Sysera’s President Susan Cardoza, along with Denice Leuschner and Kelley Smith, will also join Net at Work’s Sage 300 team bringing their over 25 years of experience working with the product platform.

“The COVID crisis opened the eyes of a lot of Sage partners who were on the fence about going on, or whether they want to retire, or otherwise,” Alex Solomon, founder and co-president of Net at Work, said. “We’ve been cultivating these partners for a long time, helping them with go to market strategy, sales and marketing.”

Net at Work bolsters its cloud offerings with Cloud at Work, a subsidiary launched to provide cloud hosting for Sage applications. According to Solomon, Net at Work’s cloud and e-commerce business have gone “through the roof” this year, as firms have been forced to go remote and many businesses have been forced to shift their models to online.

The company is also pushing its erpCommerce product for Sage X3, which is designed to enable companies to launch a fully transactional — B2B AND B2C — and fully Sage ERP integrated website in 60 days or less. Solomon said this product has become especially meaningful this year, fitting in with the natural progression businesses have made to e-commerce models.

“All of Net at Work is focusing on a cloud-first strategy,” Solomon said. “Our biggest focus for 2021 is to get all our clients on some kind of cloud solution.”

