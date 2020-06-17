New Rewind tool allows “copying” data from QuickBooks Online

Rewind has introduced Rewind Copy for QuickBooks Online, a tool for transferring company file data to a new client for onboarding. Part of the Rewind Backups app, Rewind Copy allows accountants to set up a new client and migrate their data quickly instead of manually importing files. It’s currently the only copy feature available for QBO and QBO Accountant.

Previously, QuickBooks Online customers could only transfer company files by exporting and importing manual entries. As with most manual processes, there is a higher risk of human error and the process can take hours of billable time. Rewind Copy allows bookkeepers and accountants to onboard new clients by copying pre-configured template files with standardized settings and charts of accounts, getting rid of the need to rebuild from scratch each time. Rewind Copy allows users to move customers to different plans or set up a test file with real data for any changes, without affecting their existing books.



“The ability to automatically clone and transfer a client’s file is one of the top requests we receive,” said Rewind CEO Mike Potter in a statement. “At Rewind, we are continually talking to QuickBooks customers to understand how we can help them solve problems and bring more value to their clients' businesses.”

Current customers of Rewind Backups can access Rewind Copy through their Backups application. New users will need to download the app and can find information on both products in the Quickbooks Online Store. During a limited beta testing period, Rewind Copy will be free for all users who have an active Rewind Backups subscription.