NJCPA grants more than $380K in scholarships to local students

Sean McCabe
April 27, 2020, 1:23 p.m. EDT
The New Jersey Society of CPAs' Scholarship Fund has announced a grant of more than $380,000 in scholarships for local high school and college students.

Thirty-four college students were selected to receive $6,500 one-year scholarships, with students from Rutgers University, the College of New Jersey and Seton Hall topping the list of recipients. Sixteen high school students were selected to receive four-year, $7,000 scholarships as well. Scholarship recipients are selected based on factors including test scores, essays and personal interviews.

The NJCPA Scholarship Fund has now awarded more than $7 million to over 1,700 students since its inception in 1960.

“Honoring the academic excellence of our next generation is a wonderful way to encourage these students to enter the accounting profession and become CPAs," said Ralph Albert Thomas (pictured), CEO and executive director at the NJCPA, in a statement. "I am always thankful for the generosity of our members in recognizing such outstanding individuals."

For the full list of this year's scholarship recipients, head to the NJCPA's site here.

Sean McCabe
Senior editor, Accounting Today
Accounting educationAccounting students
