NJCPA grants more than $380K in scholarships to local students

The New Jersey Society of CPAs' Scholarship Fund has announced a grant of more than $380,000 in scholarships for local high school and college students.

Thirty-four college students were selected to receive $6,500 one-year scholarships, with students from Rutgers University, the College of New Jersey and Seton Hall topping the list of recipients. Sixteen high school students were selected to receive four-year, $7,000 scholarships as well. Scholarship recipients are selected based on factors including test scores, essays and personal interviews.

The NJCPA Scholarship Fund has now awarded more than $7 million to over 1,700 students since its inception in 1960.

“Honoring the academic excellence of our next generation is a wonderful way to encourage these students to enter the accounting profession and become CPAs," said Ralph Albert Thomas (pictured), CEO and executive director at the NJCPA, in a statement. "I am always thankful for the generosity of our members in recognizing such outstanding individuals."

For the full list of this year's scholarship recipients, head to the NJCPA's site here.



