NSA Foundation accepting 2020-21 scholarship applications

By Sean McCabe
January 08, 2020, 3:27 p.m. EST
The National Society of Accountants Foundation announced on Wednesday that it is accepting applications for its 2020-21 student scholarships.

Scholarships will provide financial assistance to American and Canadian accounting students. Applicants must be currently enrolled in an accounting degree program at an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants will be judged on factors including academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and financial need.

Applications are being accepted through April 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST. Interested students can apply online here. A detailed list of qualifications can also be found here.

