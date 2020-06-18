PKF North America combines advisory practices of six firms

PKF North America is uniting the transaction advisory and valuation practices of six of the firms in the PKF International network and forming PKF Advisory LLC, giving the independent firms more combined clout in the competitive consulting market.

The six firms include Berkowitz Pollack Brant, JLK Rosenberger, PKF Boston, PKF Mueller, PKF O'Connor Davies, and Pannell Kerr Forster of Texas, P.C. (PKF Texas).

PKF Advisory plans to help private equity firms and other business clients deal with M&A transactions, valuations and other business advisory challenges. Its valuation services will include valuations for financial reporting (fair value and purchase price allocations), tax purposes and financial forensics and litigation. The transaction advisory practice areas include pre- and post-acquisition due diligence and integration, quality of earnings analysis, carve-out assistance, bankruptcy and restructuring and market value analysis.

PKF sees an opening to provide such services as the business world goes through seismic changes this year.

“Businesses today aren’t just pursuing growth, they’re pursuing transformation across geographies, partnerships and lines of business,” said Byron Hebert, the chief growth officer at PKF Texas, who has been named managing director of PKF Advisory, in a statement. “PKF Advisory offers companies a new and better way to minimize costs, maximize efficiencies and realize new innovations through high-touch relationships and a consistent approach by a national team with transaction advisory and valuation experts.”

Hebert will be leading PKF Advisory, along with three other managing directors: Christopher Hatten, Noam Hirschberger (who will also be national service line leader of valuation services) and Jonathan Moore (who will also be national service line leader of transaction advisory services.

