Prophix’s CPM software now integrates with Sage Construction and Real Estate

Prophix Software, which provides corporate performance management software, is integrating its solution with Sage Construction and Real Estate, which provides a construction and property management platform.

The software partnership aims to give contractors, developers and property managers visibility into and control of their project financials to better manage resources, reduce margin fade and more accurately forecast costs and cash flows.

The integration will help users do automated forecasting, planning and budgeting with their financial data. Staff in the field can connect with those in the office, helping construction and real estate professionals to leverage their project financials to inform their decision-making process.



“We are excited to work with a market leader to further extend Prophix’s reach into new verticals,” said Alok Ajmera, president and chief operating officer of Prophix Software, in a statement. “The partnership with Sage means that users can go deeper into their data and benefit from new levels of automation.”

“Sage is dedicated to partnering with other industry leaders to deliver integrated solutions that help our customers achieve their business goals,” added Dennis Stejskal, customer experience director at Sage Construction and Real Estate, also in a statement. “This integration with Prophix provides users with the ability to extend the data captured in Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, greatly enhancing the value of the data.”

