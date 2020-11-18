PwC acquires EagleDream Technologies

PricewaterhouseCoopers’ U.S. firm has agreed to acquire the assets of EagleDream Technologies, a digital transformation company based in Fairport, New York, and a member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

As part of the deal, EagleDream’s roughly 100 employees will be joining PwC’s U.S. advisory business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. PwC ranked in No. 2 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $17.4 billion in annual revenue. PwC and EagleDream have signed a definitive agreement and are working toward closing the deal.

PwC has been growing its advisory practice, particularly in the area of technology consulting. Expertise in Amazon Web Services is an especially prized area for consultants, as many Fortune 500 companies are using Amazon’s on-demand cloud computing technology. EageDream is one of the "Premier Consulting Partners" in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). The company also has a number of "APN Ambassadors," of which there are less than 50 in North America and less than 200 around the world.

“Today, most business transformations are underpinned by cloud platforms — and this acquisition bolsters our ability to maintain our leadership in that market,” said PwC vice chair and U.S. and global advisory leader Mohamed Kande in a statement Tuesday. “Combined with our existing capabilities and expertise, this allows us to create a deeper strength of excellence, improve our ability to deliver business outcomes and help our clients innovate, disrupt and transform their businesses.”

Last month, PwC’s Middle East unit acquired SAP partner Tyconz’s Enterprise Business Applications Operations and added its staff to its technology consulting business.

